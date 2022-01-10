Number of funerals soars in 2021

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

As many as 30,000 more funerals took place in Poland in 2021 compared to the previous year, the Polish Funeral Industry Chamber reported on Monday.

According to the chamber, there were 500,000 funerals last year while the number of cremations rose by 12,000, year on year, to 200,000.

The chamber wrote that 2021 marked the highest death count in Poland since World War II, largely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It also reported that the biggest rise in deaths was recorded towards the end of the year, when the count topped the previous record year, 2020.

The high death figures forced the funeral sector to reorganise its work, especially when it came to arranging transport, cremations and employment.

According to the chamber, about 4,000 funeral parlours and 67 crematoria currently operate in Poland.