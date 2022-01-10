Poland’s unemployment rate flat at 3.0 pct in November – Eurostat

Poland’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 3.0 percent in November 2021, unchanged from October 2021, Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office, reported on Monday.

According to Eurostat, in November 2021, the unemployment rate in the eurozone countries, according to seasonally adjusted data, stood at 7.2 percent.

According to Poland’s Central Statistical Office (GUS), Poland’s unemployment rate in November 2021 fell to 5.4 percent from the 5.5 percent level recorded in the previous month.

The discrepancy between GUS and Eurostat figures results from the use of different methodologies.