Poland managed to attract record high FDI in 2021

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Poland, which benefited from government incentives, hit a record high last year of about EUR 3.5 billion, according the Polish Investments and Trade Agency (PAIH).

“Investment was higher by as much as EUR 800 million than a year ago, and by EUR 700 million when compared to the previous record-breaking year of 2019,” the PAIH said in a release.

The agency also expects FDI, which can benefit from from tax incentives in Poland, to hit a new high this year.