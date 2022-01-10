Dutch gov’t sworn in after months of negotiations

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s fourth government was sworn in on Monday after a record 299 days government vacancy following the last election. It is a year after his previous administration was forced to resign.

New Czech gov’t sees coal exit by 2033, backs nuclear power

“The Czech Republic’s new centre-right government will seek to lay the ground for a possible phasing out of coal by 2033,” it declared on Friday…

see more

The new coalition has promised generous spending on sustainable energy, housing, childcare and education, but will first have to deal with the health crisis as the Omicron variant has pushed COVID-19 infections to record levels.

The government will need to decide by Friday if a broad lockdown that has closed most public places since mid-December can be eased despite the wave of new COVID-19 cases.

Although the coalition consists of the same four parties that have been in charge since 2017, it took almost 10 months to bring them back together after the inconclusive election on March 17, 2020, increased parties’ reluctance to compromise.

The deal was finally achieved last month. The coalition decided to put years of austerity behind them with a raft of spending plans fuelled by ultra low interest rates.

Those investments will need to win over a largely sceptical public. Opinion polls have shown that, after a year of political infighting and what are widely seen as wavering COVID-19 policies, confidence in the current Prime Minister and in politics as a whole has fallen to new lows. In recent months, some anti-government demonstrations have ended in violent riots and several ministers have reported receiving death threats.

Last week, a man carrying a burning torch was arrested at the house of Sigrid Kaag, the incoming Finance Minister.

Mark Rutte, who was appointed Prime Minister in 2010, and Hungary’s Viktor Orban are the longest-serving government leaders in the European Union. The head of the Dutch government will become the longest-serving Prime Minister in Dutch history by August.