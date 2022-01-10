Poland reports 7,785 new coronavirus cases on Monday, 19 deaths

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

Poland recorded 7,785 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 19 deaths over the past 24 hours to Monday morning, against 11,106 cases reported on Sunday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 18,160 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 18,063 recorded the day prior, including 1,790 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,805 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 140,355 people are under quarantine. So far, 3,734,338 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 48,215,692 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 21,240,294 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 7,550,739 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.