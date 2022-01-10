FinMin sees Polish economy growing by 5.2-5.3 pct in 2021

The Polish economic growth rate reached about 5.2-5.3 percent last year, the finance minister has said.

Speaking to the Polish public broadcaster Radio One on Monday, Tadeusz Koscinski said: “5.2-5.3 percent, that was the pace of our economy’s growth last year.”

The figure exceeds government expectations. According to the budget law, amended in October, Poland’s GDP was to grow by 4.9 percent in 2021.

The amendment also saw a budget deficit of PLN 40.4 billion (EUR 8.88 billion) at the end of 2021, but the official figure will likely be lower, according to Koscinski.

“At the end of November, we had a PLN 50 billion (EUR 11 billion) surplus and we created adequate financial cushions in December, so (the year) will end with a deficit of about PLN 35 billion (EUR 7.70 billion), as far as I can remember,” the finance minister said.