COVID-19: 7,785 new infections in Poland, active cases decreasing

The Health Ministry announced 7,785 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 4,220,984 including 386,885 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 390,880 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 19 new fatalities – five from COVID-19 alone and 14 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. This is the highest number during the fourth wave of the pandemic. The death toll in Poland increased to 99,761.

According to the ministry, 140,355 people are quarantined and 3,734,338 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 386,885 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Monday a total of 48,215,692 vaccine doses have been administered and 21,240,294 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,790 out of 2,805 available.

As of Monday morning, as many as 307,996,444 coronavirus cases, 5,507,327 deaths and 259,633,987 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 61,263,030, India has the second most with 35,708,442 cases and Brazil third with 22,523,907.