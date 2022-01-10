Canada considers selling firearms to Ukraine: country’s FM

According to Mélanie Joly, Canada’s Foreign Minister, the country has not ruled out selling firearms to Ukraine. She stressed that talks with Kyiv are ongoing and Canada is constantly calling on Russia to de-escalate the situation.

“The most important thing at the moment is cooperation with Ukraine on threats to its security,” she said, stressing that “the security of Ukraine is the security of Europe, and that also means the security of the whole world and Canada.”

Today, Minister Joly took part in a #NATO Foreign Ministers’ meeting to discuss the security situation in and around #Ukraine. Canada calls on Russia to de-escalate and engage in meaningful dialogue. Canada stands in full support of Ukraine’s sovereignty & territorial integrity. pic.twitter.com/ODEaaBtJHO

— Foreign Policy CAN (@CanadaFP) January 7, 2022

The official reported that Canada’s ministers are addressing the issue of Russia’s gathering of troops on the border with Ukraine on an ongoing basis, and stressed that the country, like its NATO allies, was urging Russia to halt its action.

Canada recognised the independence of Ukraine 30 years ago, and since 2015 it has been running the UNIFIER operation in the country, which provides training for the Ukrainian army. By the end of September 2021, over 30,000 soldiers participated in these training sessions.

On Sunday, the meeting of representatives of the US and Russian authorities in Geneva, Switzerland, inaugurates a series of diplomatic meetings of both countries, which will be continued on Monday. A meeting of the NATO-Russia Council will be held in Brussels on Wednesday, and a meeting of representatives of Russia and the OSCE on Thursday in Vienna.

[email protected] on Russia and diplomacy: “I believe that if Russia is serious about pursuing diplomacy and de-escalation that there are things that all of us can do relatively quickly to build greater confidence and to reduce some of the concerns that we have.” pic.twitter.com/wffDL75cTW

— Department of State (@StateDept) January 9, 2022

Washington hopes it is possible to prevent a new Russian invasion of Ukraine and has reassured its “unwavering support” for the country’s sovereignty.