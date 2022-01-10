Golden Globes awarded for 79th time

This year’s 79th Golden Globes Gala – statuettes in the field of film and television awarded by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association – took place without audience participation and was not broadcast on TV or online. This was related not only to the COVID-19 pandemic but above all due to accusations of corruption and racism against members of the association, as well as a boycott announced by the film industry. The verdict was published on Sunday night on the award’s Twitter profile.

The Best Drama statuette was awarded to Jane Campion’s “The Power of the dog”, an adaptation of Thomas Savage’s book. The movie was set in 1920s Montana on a ranch owned by brothers George and Phil. George is the embodiment of goodness and Phil is the embodiment of brilliance and malice. When George’s new wife and son Peter move into the ranch, Phil does not waste any opportunity to make their lives unhappy.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association also honoured Jane Campion as best director. In turn, Peter Kodi Smit-McPhee received the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film.

The winner in the best comedy or musical category was Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story”, a new version of the legendary Broadway musical about youthful love. The role of Maria, from the movie, earned actress Rachel Zegler the statuette for Best Actress in a Comedy or a Musical. The Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress went to Ariana DeBose for her portrayal of Anita in the film.

The Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Drama went to Nicole Kidman for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos”. The Best Actor in a Drama statuette was awarded to Will Smith for his portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard. Meanwhile, Andrew Garfield won best actor in a comedy or musical award thanks to his appearance in “Tick, Tick … Boom!”

Kenneth Branagh was awarded for Best Screenplay for “Belfast”. This is a story that won the Audience Award at the Toronto Festival, set in Northern Ireland in the late 1960s. The movie deals with ethnic and political conflicts.

The Golden Globe for the best foreign film went to Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s “Drive My Car”. In turn, “Encanto” by Jared Bush and Byron Howard was picked as the best animation. The Golden Globe for the best music went to Hans Zimmer for “Dune”. The best original song in a motion picture was “No Time To Die” by Billie Eilish from the new James Bond movie.

The statuette for the best drama series went to “Succession”. The best actress in a drama series was MJ Rodriguez (“Pose”), and the best actor in the same category – Jeremy Strong (“Succession”).

Congratulations to all of those nominated and all the 79th #GoldenGlobe winners! ��

For a full list of our winners check out our website https://t.co/YNJdDhHQ7L pic.twitter.com/Wwoc0Rw4o1

— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 10, 2022