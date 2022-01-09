Polish skater wins gold at European speed skating championships

Grzegorz Michałowski/PAP

Polish skater Piotr Michalski won gold at the ISU European Speed Skating Championships 2022 in Heerenveen, the Netherlands, on Sunday.

Michalski won gold in the 500m men event, clocking 34.602 seconds.

Merijn Scheperkamp of the Netherlands took silver (34.616), and Dai Dai N’tab of the Netherlands won the bronze (34.764).

Another Polish skater, Marek Kania, placed eighth, and Damian Zurek was 12th.

This is the third medal won by the Poles at the ISU European Speed Skating Championships 2022 in Heerenveen, the Netherlands.

The women’s speed skating team won a gold medal on Friday, and the men’s speed skating team won a bronze medal on Saturday.