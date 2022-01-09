World News 07.01: Kazakhstan unrest, Ukraine, Russian troops in Timbuktu

The violent situation in Kazakhstan, growing tensions in Ukraine and the Polish Border Guard continuing to be on duty, were among the topics covered in the latest episode of World News.

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issued a green light for government forces to open fire on civilians without warning, while military contingents from Belarus and Russia arrived to squelch the protests. At least several dozen people lost their lives as a result of this decision.

Western officials, including the head of the European Council Ursula von der Lyen, expressed concerns over the use of violence. Ms Ursula von der Lyen called for an end to the violence and for restraint, assuring that the EU was ready to help where it could.

In the latest development, several nations of the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization’s (CSTO) sent their troops to Kazakhstan to help quell the demonstrations.

The initial reason for the Kazakh citizens gathering in protest was the sharp spikes in liquid gas prices. Another reason behind the eruption of violence is the Kazakh society’s dissatisfaction with the deteriorating economic situation in the country.

Meanwhile, Russian troops were dispatched to the northern Mali city of Timbuktu, according to a spokesperson for Mali’s army. The Russians are set to train government soldiers at a French facility that was abandoned last month.

On the Polish-Belarusian border, the situation remains tense as dozens of migrants try to illegally enter Poland every day. Polish authorities accuse Belarus of aiding the migrants’ attempts. According to the Polish Border Guard, Belarusian servicemen are damaging the border barrier, creating breaks through which migrants can enter.

In the context of Russia’s military build-up in and around Ukraine and broader European security issues, NATO Foreign Ministers met online to discuss the development. The Ministers of Foreign Affairs were welcomed by Jens Stoltenberg — the Secretary-General of the Alliance.

Ceasefire violations in eastern Ukraine and deploying military troops by Russians at the border increase tensions. The EU has sent its top diplomatic representatives to observe what is happening on the frontline, but Ukraine is expecting to gain more than only words of comfort.

