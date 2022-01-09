Bodies of three Polish climbers found in Slovak Tatras

Grzegorz Momot/PAP

The bodies of three Polish mountaineers have been located near the Gerlach peak in the Slovak part of the Tatra Mountains, Slovak rescue services reported on Sunday.

The men, who had set out to climb Gerlach on Friday, were reported missing on Friday around midnight by a friend who had not joined their expedition.

Slovak rescuers said the bodies will be transported to the nearby locality of Stary Smokovec.