COVID-19: New strain discovered in Cyprus

A new strain of coronavirus that combines the features distinctive for Delta and Omicron variants has been discovered in Cyprus, Bloomberg News reported.

The discovery was announced by Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus.

The team of researchers led by Mr Kostrikis named this strain “Deltacron” because of its genetic signatures, similar to the Omicron and Delta variants.

According to Leondios Kostrikis’ lab, his team has so far discovered 25 cases of infection with the new variant. Researchers noted that it was too early to say what the consequences of such infections may be.

“In the future, we will see if this strain is more pathological or more contagious, and whether it will push out the currently dominant Delta and Omicron,” Mr Kostrikis told Sigma Television.

According to Bloomberg, the researchers have already uploaded their findings to GISAID, an international database that traces viruses.