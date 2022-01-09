Spotlight on Polish architecture in new permanent exhibition

In this episode of The Debrief, we take a look at ‘Przekroje’, a new permanent exhibition in Kraków on the history of Polish architecture.

The most important exhibits of Polish designers and architects from across the country have gone on display in two galleries at the Szołayski House, part of the National Museum in Kraków.

The exhibitions are called ‘Przedmioty’ (Objects) for the design exhibition and ‘Przekroje’ (Blueprints) for the architecture display, with both encompassing the Polish history of design and architecture from the 20th and 21st centuries.

It is hoped that the permanent exhibitions will eventually be housed in the Cracovia hotel, located opposite the National Museum and itself a monumental piece of Polish modernist architecture.

Host John Beauchamp speaks to curators Małgorzata Jędrzejczyk, Kacper Kępiński and Weronika Grzesiak about the creation of a new exhibition on the history of Polish architecture.

