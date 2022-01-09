President holding up well under Covid, aide reports

Andrzej Lange/PAP

President Andrzej Duda, who has contracted Covid-19 for a second time, is showing only light symptoms of the disease and is feeling well, a presidential aide said on Sunday.

Bogna Janke said on TV that Duda has been placed in isolation for ten days and remains under medical supervision.

“The president will be in isolation for ten days, but is feeling well. He has light symptoms and is under constant medical supervision,” Janke said. She added that Duda was in regular contact with his associates.

Janke said Duda showed only light Covid symptoms because he was inoculated against the disease.

Duda has been vaccinated with three doses (the first two in April and June, and a booster jab on December 17).

This is Duda’s second infection with Covid-19. The first time was in October 2020.