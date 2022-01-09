Three Poles found dead on mountainside of Tatra’s highest peak

Three Poles-gone-missing on Friday were found dead on Sunday on the side of Gerlachovský štít — Slovakia’s tallest mountain commonly referred to as Gerlach.

“Slovak mountain rescuers found the bodies of three Polish mountaineers who hiked up Gerlach on Friday,” the rescuers of the Slovak Mountain Rescue Service (HZS) said on Sunday.

“The rescuers found the three bodies beneath the southern ridge of Small Gerlach”, wrote the HZS referring to one of Gerlach’s peaks reaching up to the point of 2,601 meters above sea level. “Unfortunately, they showed no signs of life,” the HZS said, adding that “their bodies will be transported to Starý Smokovec” — a Slovak mountain resort.

The Poles left the “Silesian House” mountain refuge and set out for Gerlach on Friday around 7 am. They wend their way towards the Batizovské Mountain Lake. Their plan, which unfolded tragically, had been to reach the Small Gerlach peak traversing the Batizovské Ledge.

The Slovak rescuers were contacted before Friday midnight by the mountaineers’ friend concerned with their fate. Having agreed with his three fellow climbers to meet at a specified time at a car park by the mountain track’s entry point, the man broke off from the group earlier and descended to the spot.

Having made sure that the Poles had not returned to the refuge, the rescuers initiated search procedures covering the environs of the Batizovské Valley. Thanks to the deployment of a police unit geared with cell phone localisers it was established that the tourists were still high in the mountains. A chopper joined the search on Saturday with Poland’s Tatra Volunteer Search and Rescue (TOPR) also taking part.

Reinitiated on Sunday morning, the thorough combing revealed the bodies of the missing tourists.

Although Gerlach is not a particularly challenging hike, Tatra’s roof-sweeping foehn winds, the so-called Halny, add up to the precarity of each climb. Moreover, as the climb.pl mountaineering website wrote, “Gerlach is, without a doubt, not a mountain that should be taken on by tourists with no high mountain climbing experience… While the track to the top is easy, it takes people of perfect condition eight hours to summit it. Less experienced individuals will be needing assistance from more experienced mountaineers on many stretches of the path.”