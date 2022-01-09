World News 08.01: Kazakhstan developments, Ukraine unrest, Omicron tide

Kazakhstan developments, unrest in Eastern Europe, the daily report from the Polish-Belarusian frontier as well as the coronavirus Omicron strain tide were among the topics covered in the latest episode of World News.

According to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, “the constitutional order has largely been restored in all regions of the country” following a large wave of street protests triggered by the rapid spike of fuel prices.

President Tokayev blamed “foreign-trained terrorists” for the unrest without providing legitimate evidence, and asked for the help of other countries, including Russia, in suppressing the demonstrations, which has reportedly proven successful. Now, Kazakhstan may now have to concede to Vladimir Putin’s demands.

Meanwhile, US officials refuted allegations of some media who claimed that the Joe Biden administration considers pulling back its forces from NATO’s eastern flank. The United States remains involved in the talks with Moscow to de-escalate tensions near the Ukrainian border, where Vladimir Putin amassed thousands of soldiers. With NATO-Russia talks just around the corner, TVP World spoke with Robert Pszczel, a former NATO diplomat, to obtain a closer insight into the situation.

The Omicron strain of the coronavirus has been spreading across the world at an extremely fast pace. Many countries are recording the highest numbers of cases per day and are introducing more and more restrictions to prevent further expansion of the virus. In certain places, presenting a vaccination passport is obligatory to gain permission to enter.

In Australia, even a certificate of a recent recovery from COVID-19 is not an exemption from vaccine requirements. An anti-vaxxer Novak Djokovic, the best tennis player in the world, has been refused to participate in the Australian Open Grand Slam tournament.

Watch the latest World News episode to familiarise yourself with those and other hot news from all around the globe.