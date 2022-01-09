Kazakhstan unrest: death toll soars to 164, hundreds hospitalised

As the civil unrest in Kazakhstan prompted by a sharp increase in fuel prices continued for an entire week, on Sunday the Kazakh Ministry of Health reported 164 casualties of the developments which involved the country’s president giving a “shoot to kill” order to quell the dissent.

Being the first to publish the statistics, Kazakh public broadcaster Khabar 24 cited the country’s Health Ministry saying that 103 people died in the city of Almaty, 21 in the Kyzylorda Region, 10 in the Jambyl Region and eight in the region of Almaty.

Three infants were among the casualties, namely, two boys at the age of 11 and 15, as well as a four-year-old girl.

The Kazakh ministry went on to say that 2,265 asked for medical aid throughout the protests. Out of 719 hospitalised individuals, the condition of 83 was severe.

Authoritarian President dubs protesters “bandits”

Some of the people recovering in hospitals are protesters who opposed the sudden spike in the price of fuels that sparked the unrest on January 2. The people who took to the streets in Almaty were recently dubbed by Kazakh authoritarian president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev “bandits” who also determined their strength to amount to “20,000”.

Mr Tokayev pointed the finger of blame at foreign-trained “terrorists”, as he put it, although he did not provide any further detail or evidence. The president also scoffed at the appeals to hold talks with protesters calling the idea “nonsense”. “What kind of talks can we hold with criminals and murderers?” he retorted.

“We had to deal with armed and well-prepared bandits, local as well as foreign. More precisely, with terrorists. So we have to destroy them, this will be done soon,” he continued.

Meanwhile, the country’s interior ministry said 18 security officers had been killed so far in the unrest.

Pope calls for end to violence

Having recited the Angelus on Sunday, Pope Francis appealed for an end to violence holding sway over Kazakhstan. The head of the Catholic Church said: “I have learned with sorrow that there have been victims during the protests which broke out in recent days in Kazakhstan.”

“I pray for them and for their families, and I hope that social harmony will be restored as soon as possible through the search for dialogue, justice, and the common good,” he added.

“I entrust the Kazakh people to the protection of Our Lady, Queen of Peace of Oziornoje,” he said, referring to a village in northern Kazakhstan — home to Kazakhstan’s National Shrine of the Queen of Peace.

Bishop Athanasius Schneider, an auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Maria Santissima in Astana, said on Saturday that the country’s estimated 250,000 Catholics were safe.