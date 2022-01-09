Football: French fans pick Frankowski for Team of the Round

Przemysław Frankowski was picked for the fans’ Team of the Round of the French top tier football competitions, Ligue 1. The Polish winger, who can also play as a wing back defender, has earned the respect of the supporters who voted him alongside such players like Kylian Mbappe and Dmitri Payet.

In the official Ligue 1 vote, Frankowski was listed among the top 11 players of the round alongside his two teammates from RC Lens – Sekou Fofana and Jonathan Clauss.

✨ 𝗩𝗼𝗶𝗰𝗶 𝗹𝗲 #𝟭𝟭𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲𝗙𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝗺𝗶-𝘀𝗮𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗻 que vous avez élu ! ✨

3⃣ joueurs de l'@OM_Officiel

3⃣ joueurs du @RCLens

2⃣ joueurs du @PSG_inside

1⃣ joueur de l'@OL

1⃣ joueur du @losclive

1⃣ joueur du @staderennais

🙏 Merci à tous pour votre participation ! pic.twitter.com/ENiFAD06az

— Ligue 1 Uber Eats (@Ligue1UberEats) January 6, 2022

At the end of the year, the 26-year-old player was appreciated by “L’Equipe”, who placed him on the list of top eleven summer transfers to Ligue 1, which is among the five best football leagues in the world.

The Pole joined Lens last summer from Chicago Fire and quickly got accustomed to the new environment. Frankowski played in a maximum of 20 league matches, scoring four goals and recording four assists – the numbers which outshadowed even Leo Messi.

In September, Przemysław Frankowski became the hero of Lens after he bagged a winning goal in a match against the local rivals Lille, which sent the home crowd wild.

GOL PRZEMYSŁAWA FRANKOWSKIEGO! ⚽

Zobaczcie premierowe trafienie reprezentanta Polski 🇵🇱 w Ligue 1 Uber Eats! 👏#modanafrancję 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/V2eS0MzIvz

— ELEVEN SPORTS PL (@ELEVENSPORTSPL) September 18, 2021