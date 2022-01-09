Robert Lewandowski chosen Polish Sports Personality of the Year

Robert Lewandowski was voted the Polish Sports Personality of the Year in the 87th plebiscite of the Przegląd Sportowy sports daily, organised together with the private television Polsat. The second place was taken by the Olympic champion in hammer throw Anita Włodarczyk, while the speedway world vice-champion Bartosz Zmarzlik took third.

“Congratulations to all the nominees and winners. Throughout last year, our athletes achieved great success. I always support you and I keep my fingers crossed for all of you, being proud that I am a part of this sports family. I would like to thank you for the emotions you gave us and for what you do for Polish sport,” said the captain of the Polish football team during the Gala of Sports Champions in Warsaw.

Lewandowski won the main award in this contest for the second time in a row, and third in total. Together with Bayern Munich in 2021, he once again became the German champion and at the same time the top scorer of the Bundesliga with 41 goals, beating the 49-year-old record of the famous Gerd Mueller.

Owing to his outstanding performance, the Pole also scooped the Golden Boot, which is an award for the best goalscorer in European leagues. In the “Golden Ball” plebiscite of the “France Football” magazine, he was named the second player of the globe last year. Although in terms of international football Lewandowski did not achieve anything of substance, he still managed to score three goals at UEFA Euro 2020 (postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic) for Poland, who failed to qualify to the knockout stage.

Lewandowski named second best player of the year by France Football

see more

Last year’s Olympic medalists dominated the top 10 of the plebiscite. The competition was so tight that athletes such as the ski jumping world champion Piotr Żyła, as well as tennis players Iga Świątek and Hubert Hurkacz took more distant places.

The editorial board of Przegląd Sportowy awarded several other awards. Aleksander Matusiński, the “father” of the successes of the women’s 4×400 m relay, which in Tokyo won Olympic silver and gold in the 4×400 m mixed relay, was named the Coach of the Year.

Zaksa Kędzierzyn Koźle, who triumphed in the Champions League – the first such success for the Polish volleyball club side since 1978 – received the award for the Team of the Year.

Piotr Małachowski, who officially ended his career in 2021, received the Superchampion statuette. He is a titled discobolus who, among other accolades, is a two-time Olympic vice-champion (2008 and 2016).

Minister congratulates Tokyo medalists from national foundation programme

see more

The paralympic champion Róża Kozakowska, an athlete specialising in throwing competitions (club throwing), was recognised in the Sport Without Barriers category.

The award for the Event of the Year went to the European Team Athletics Championships held at the Silesian Stadium in Chorzów.

Votes were cast via coupons printed in “Przegląd Sportowy” and selected editions of the “Fakt” daily, via the Internet on the organisers’ websites (“PS” and Polsat Sport) and via SMS. Voting took place in two stages. In the first one, the top ten were selected, which was announced at the beginning of Saturday’s gala. In the course of the event, for some time, it was still possible to cast votes via SMS.

The Top 10 best Polish athletes in 2021 in the plebiscite of Przegląd Sportowy:

1. Robert Lewandowski (football)

2. Anita Włodarczyk (athletics, hammer throw)

3. Bartosz Zmarzlik (speedway)

4. Dawid Tomala (athletics, speed walking)

5. Wojciech Nowicki (athletics, hammer throw)

6. Maria Andrejczyk (athletics, pole vault)

7. Natalia Kaczmarek, Justyna Święty-Ersetic, Iga Baumgart-Witan, Małgorzata Hołub-Kowalik, Kajetan Duszyński, Dariusz Kowaluk, Karol Zalewski (athletics, 4×400 metres)

8. Agnieszka Kobus-Zawojska, Marta Wieliczko, Maria Sajdak, Katarzyna Zillmann (rowing)

9. Karolina Naja, Anna Puławska (canoeing)

10. Tadeusz Michalik (wrestling)