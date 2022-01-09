Poland reports 11,106 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, 22 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 11,106 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 22 deaths over the past 24 hours to Sunday morning, against 10,900 cases reported on Saturday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 18,063 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 18,286 recorded the day prior, including 1,825 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,798 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 151,583 people are under quarantine. So far, 3,722,575 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 48,179,792 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 21,228,309 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 7,526,837 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.