Ruling party leader denies end of Poland’s governing coalition

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, has denied speculations about the end of the governing United Right coalition.

“These are black visions drawn up by our opponents,” Kaczynski told the Sieci weekly in an interview due to be published on Monday, excerpts of which have been published by the wPolityce.pl portal.

The PiS leader has appealed to the public not to be influenced by this propaganda as it “has nothing to do with the truth.” Kaczynski made the statement when asked about circulating rumours about the end of the ruling coalition.

The United Right coalition is now composed of of its backbone Law and Justice party, Solidary Poland and the Republicans.

It already lost one coalition partner, Agreement, in August last year owing to clashes over a government-promoted economic reform but quickly managed to take over a few Agreement MPs as well as a handful of other parliamentarians and thus retained a fragile majority in the Sejm, the lower house of parliament.

Solidary Poland, on the other hand, has advocated for a tougher stance towards Brussels compared to that of the government’s.

At the same time, Kaczynski admitted that the situation was difficult, and that it would be much better “without pressure and crises,” most of which did not depend on the coalition members.

“It would be much easier to achieve another victory and a third term of office in sterile and much-desired conditions,” he said, adding that “such conditions are very rare in politics.”

Asked about the possibility of early elections, Kaczynski stated that PiS wanted to achieve another victory in 2023.

However, he admitted that it could happen that an early election would be held. “This is rather unlikely, but cannot be completely ruled out,” he said, adding that PiS would do everything to win.

Kaczynski sharply criticised the opposition, which he described as “an exotic conglomerate,” saying that its rule would be “destructive” for Poland.

According to the PiS leader, the government formed by the patriotic camp is “the best proposal for Poland.”

“In this difficult time, and in this part of Europe, a government, which is being torn apart by coalition conflicts, and which, to a certain extent, is being guided by external instructions, would be a huge misfortune,” he concluded.