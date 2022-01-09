COVID-19: 11,106 new infections in Poland, active cases falling

The Health Ministry announced 11,106 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 4,213,197 including 390,880 still active. The number of active cases was 392,305 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 22 new fatalities, of which seven were due to COVID-19 alone and 15 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 99,742.

According to the ministry, a total of 151,583 people are quarantined and 3,722,575 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 390,880 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

As of Sunday a total of 48,179,792 vaccine doses have been administered and 21,228,309 people have been fully vaccinated.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,825 out of 2,798 available.

As of Sunday morning, as many as 306,173,517coronavirus cases, 5,503,709 deaths and 259,052,355 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 60,954,028. India has the second most with 35,528,004 cases and Brazil third with 22,499,525.