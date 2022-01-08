Second suspect arrested over Polish man London stabbing

A 27-year-old man has been arrested over the fatal stabbing of a Polish man in London, the second arrest in the case, London’s Metropolitan Police announced on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the night of Monday to Tuesday on a road in West Drayton, a west-London suburb. The 46-year-old victim, Dariusz Wolosz, a resident of the area, died from his wounds shortly after the attack.

A 13-year-old boy was the first person to be charged with stabbing Wolosz to death, London police said in its previous announcement on Friday.

“We believe Dariusz was attacked by a group of males on Tavistock Road following a verbal dispute. The group then fled in different directions,” said Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley.

“The area was busy at the time with passing traffic and people driving past could well have captured dash-cam footage of the incident, and the moments leading up to it,” Jolley said.

Wolosz is the first murder victim in London this year, police said.