Polish men take bronze at European speed skating championships

Poland’s men’s speed skating team won a bronze medal at the ISU European Speed Skating Championships 2022 in Heerenveen, the Netherlands, on Saturday, with the Dutch team triumphing followed by Norway.

The Polish team of Marek Kania, Damian Zurek and Piotr Michalski broke the national record with a score of 1.20.541, improving the result from 2016 by 0.4 seconds, achieved on the same track by the team in which Michalski competed along Sebastian Klosinski and Artur Nogal.

In the women’s team race, the Poles triumphed on Friday when Andzelika Wojcik, Kaja Ziomek and Karolina Bosiek recorded a winning time of 1:27.265, beating second-placed Belarus and Norway in third place.

The ISU (International Skating Union) Speed Skating Championships started on Friday and will run until Sunday, January 9.