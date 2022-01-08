COVID-19: Minions and Pikachu cheer up kids at vaccine centre in Prague

Staff of an immunisation centre in Prague, Czech Republic dressed up in costume to make getting a COVID-19 shot more pleasant for children. Superman, Cinderella and the Minions were among the characters who were on hand to calm the nerves and bring smiles to the faces of the youngest vaccine recipients.

“We thought it would be better to have a day just for the kids,” said Nikola Melicharova, a vaccination centre worker dressed for the day as Snow White. “And because kids are usually a bit afraid of vaccinations, we decided to have a fairy tale day, so that it was a little more pleasant,” she said.







The Czech Republic is trying to boost its vaccination rates as it is bracing for the Omicron coronavirus variant. Over 62 percent of the population of 10.7 million have been fully inoculated, compared to a rate of 68.6 percent across the whole of the European Union, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.







The Czech Republic started giving shots to children aged 5-11 in mid-December. The Health Ministry’s figures show that just over 27,000 shots have been administered to this age group by Friday.