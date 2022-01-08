US does not plan to withdraw forces from Poland: State Dep rep

“Reports that we are preparing an option to withdraw US forces from NATO’s eastern flank are false,” the high representative of the US State Department stressed. As she emphasised, the country would not make such decisions without prior talks with its allies.

Risk of new conflict is real: NATO Secretary General

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, said during the Friday meeting of the Allies’ chiefs of diplomacy that Russia is strengthening its…

see more

Another representative of the department also “categorically” denied the false information that the number of US soldiers in Poland would be the subject of upcoming talks with Russia.

“The US is not considering reducing the number of troops in Europe and is not making a list of force deployment shifts to be discussed in the upcoming talks,” he assured.

He also stressed that the US had warned Russia, both publicly and during bilateral talks, that it would strengthen its forces on NATO’s eastern flank if the Kremlin decided to aggress again towards Ukraine.

According to the US diplomats, during the first talks with Russia in Geneva, the US intends to listen to the Kremlin’s proposals and present its own to see if there is room for further discussion.

However, they expect the Russian side to present a false picture of the course of the discussion.

“We encourage our allies and partners to observe these comments with extreme scepticism and to continue discussions and coordination with the US,” the State Department’s representative stressed.