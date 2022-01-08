Unprecedented snowfall in Pakistan results in fatalities

Pakistani tourists, eager to play in the snow, were trapped on the roads near a mountain town Murree in Punjab region by an unprecedented snowfall. Twenty two people died in their cars due to extended exposure to cold or from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Snow is a rare phenomenon in this part of the world, and people seeing the reports on social media, traveled in large groups to see winter for themselves. Unfortunately, most were not prepared for winter weather conditions. Within a few hours, an unprecedented snowstorm has brought 1.2 meters of snow and blocked the narrow roads of the region, which are reported to be very busy even in other times. The temperature has dropped to minus 8°C.

The Interior Minister of Pakistan, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has deployed the army to clear the roads and rescue the thousands of people, who remain trapped near Murree, which is located close to 70 km north-east of the capital Islamabad. The area has been declared a “disaster zone”.

The Pakistani Prime Minister has ordered an inquiry into the deaths and urged to establish regulations preventing such calamities in the future.

Shocked & upset at tragic deaths of tourists on road to Murree. Unprecedented snowfall & rush of ppl proceeding without checking weather conditions caught district admin unprepared. Have ordered inquiry & putting in place strong regulation to ensure prevention of such tragedies.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 8, 2022

Local residents are also facing great difficulties. According to AFP, the propane in home gas tanks has been depleted and there is a shortage of water as the pipes have burst or are frozen. Hotels are also reporting food shortages.