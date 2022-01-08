Pope critical of families choosing pets over children

While speaking to the audience in the Vatican about Saint Joseph, Pope Francis pointed to the ongoing crisis of low birth rates in many developed parts of the world. As he noted, choosing pets over children by many modern couples is an act of “selfishness.”

Pope speaks about Parades of Three Wise Men in Poland

During the day of the Epiphany, Pope Francis encouraged people to “take up evangelisation initiatives that draw on the tradition of the Epiphany…

see more

“Many couples do not have children because they do not want to, or they have just one – but they have two dogs, two cats… Yes, dogs and cats take the place of children,” the Pope stressed.

As he pointed out, “this denial of fatherhood or motherhood diminishes us, it takes away our humanity,” adding that “in this way civilisation becomes aged and… loses the richness of fatherhood and motherhood.”

In 2014, the Pope deemed a society that values pets over children a “sign of cultural degeneration.”

“That is because an emotional relationship with animals is easier, more programmable,” he then said.

As he pointed out on Wednesday, many children around the world are waiting for families to love and take care of them. He praised the adopting families and pointed to the need for the procedure to be simplified.