Polish Antarctic station comes out of hibernation after 43 years

Four Polish scientists have arrived at the Antoni Dobrowolski Antarctic research station for the first time in 43 years. The Poles travelled with the Russian Antarctic Expedition onboard the “Akademik Fedorov” icebreaker and then were transported to the station by a helicopter.

Polish scientists on their way to the South Pole

On November 10th a group of Polish scientists set off on a research expedition from the port of Bremerhaven, north Germany, to the Antoni B….

see more

The researchers will spend six weeks at the station. They will prepare the station for operation, install and test research equipment for recording seismographic and magnetic data. The scientists will also gather materials for geological, geochemical, geomorphological, and ionospheric research.

The Polish Antarctic expedition, which has been in preparation for five years, has been organised by the Institute of Geophysics of the Polish Academy of Sciences (PAN), and financed by the Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

The Antoni Dobrowolski Station is the oldest, and the only one in the continental Antarctic, Polish research post in the area. The second one ‒ the Henryk Arctowski station ‒ is situated on King George Island, which is part of the South Shetlands Archipelago.

The Dobrowolski station was built in 1957 by Russians. The following year the Soviet Union passed the station to Poland. The station has been closed for research since 1979.