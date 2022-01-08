Over 4,000 detained during protests in Kazakhstan

“Among those detained during the riots in Kazakhstan are foreigners,” the country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs reported on Saturday, adding that a total of 4,266 people were arrested.

Constitutional order in Kazakhstan restored, president says

The Health Ministry announced 11,902 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country…

see more

According to the National Security Committee, Karim Massimov, Kazakhstan’s former intelligence chief has also been arrested on suspicion of treason.

As recently reported by the Kremlin, the president of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev, told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a “lengthy” phone call that the situation in the country was stabilising.

Moscow also added that Vladimir Putin backed a proposal from Mr Tokayev on the call to convene a video conference of leaders from the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), under whose umbrella Russia and four other former Soviet republics have sent troops into Kazakhstan to help restore order.

As a result of the violent protests in the country, dozens of people have died, including an Israeli 22 year old national, and public buildings across it, such as the Presidential Palace, have been damaged. President Tokayev has ordered his troops to shoot to kill to put an end to what he has called “attacks by bandits and terrorists.”

Former head of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee (NSC) Karim Massimov, dismissed by Tokayev on 5 January, has been detained on suspicion of treason. 13/ pic.twitter.com/Pgr6zWUKl4

— Tadeusz Giczan (@TadeuszGiczan) January 8, 2022

Russian ‘peacekeeping’ forces arrive in Kazakhstan

“A Military transport aviation Aircraft delivered the first units of the Russian contingent of the CSTO peacekeeping forces to the territory of the…

see more

The demonstrations across the country began as a response to a fuel price hike but swelled into a broad movement against the President’s Russian-backed government.

According to the reports, after several days of violence, Kazakhstan’s security forces appeared to have reclaimed control of the streets of the country’s main city Almaty on Friday. Some businesses and petrol stations began to reopen on Saturday in the city of around 2 million people as security forces patrolled the streets. However, occasional gunshots could still be heard around the city’s main square.

Western leaders have expressed their concern over the situation in Kazakhstan and appealed to both the country’s authorities and protesters for the conflict’s de-escalation.