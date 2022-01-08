Migration crisis: 36 new attempts to cross PL-BY border

The Polish Border Guard reported 36 new illegal attempts to cross the Polish-Belarussian border within the last 24 hours.

As of the beginning of January 2022, 180 similar attempts at border crossing have been recorded.







Furthermore, the Border Guard announced that on Friday, 80 Belarussian nationals, oppositionists and people who have suffered repressions at the hands of the Belarussian regime, arrived in Poland. These people will receive assistance on the territory of the Republic of Poland.







In 2021, the Polish Border Guard recorded 40,000 attempts at illegal Polish-Belarussian border crossing. In December, the number of attempts declined to 1,700, while in November they amounted to 8,900, in October 17,500, in September 7,700, and in August 3,500.







As of December 1, 2022, entry to the areas along the Polish-Belarussin border has been prohibited, with the exception of people who live or work there. The regulation includes 115 towns in the Podlaskie province and 68 towns in the Lubelskie province in eastern Poland. The order will be in force until March 1, 2022.