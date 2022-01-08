Poland reports 10,900 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, 292 deaths

Jacek Szydłowski/PAP

Poland recorded 10,900 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 292 deaths over the past 24 hours to Saturday morning, against 11,902 cases reported on Friday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 18,286 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 18,439 recorded the day prior, including 1,825 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,811 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 167,110 people are under quarantine. So far, 3,710,065 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 48,002,829 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 21,194,976 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 7,411,966 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.