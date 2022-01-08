COVID-19: 10,900 new infections in Poland, active cases decreasing

The Health Ministry announced 10,900 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 4,202,090 including 392,305 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 394,242 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 292 new fatalities – 77 from COVID-19 alone and 215 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. This is the highest number during the fourth wave of the pandemic. The death toll in Poland increased to 99,720.

According to the ministry, 167,110 people are quarantined and 3,710,065 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 392,305 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Sunday a total of 48,002,829 vaccine doses have been administered and 21,194,976 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,825 out of 2,811 available.

As of Sunday morning, as many as 303,944,870 coronavirus cases, 5,499,010 deaths and 258,384,912 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 60,464,426, India has the second most with 35,368,372 cases and Brazil third with 22,450,222.