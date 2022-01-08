Pope speaks about Parades of Three Wise Men in Poland

During the day of the Epiphany, Pope Francis encouraged people to “take up evangelisation initiatives that draw on the tradition of the Epiphany and which, in the current situation, use various means of communication.” He noted that an example of this evangelisation are the Parades of Three Wise Men taking place in Poland.

The Pope also expressed his wishes for peace and happy holidays to the faithful of the Eastern Churches – both Catholic and Orthodox – who will celebrate Christmas on Friday.

“May Christ, born of the Virgin Mary, enlighten your families and your communities,” he said.

He recalled that the feast of the Epiphany is especially celebrated by the Association of the Holy Childhood, a group that engages in prayer or offers their savings so that the Gospel is proclaimed to those who do not know it. The Pope thanked the children for that.

He pointed out that true wealth does not lie in fame or success, but in humility. He added that the Magi set a good example.

“If we are always at the centre of everything alone with our ideas and only want to brag about something to God, we will never meet him deeply,” Pope Francis stressed.

He emphasised that “if our demands, our vanity, our stubbornness, the race for priority do not give in, we may adore someone or something in life, but it will not be the Lord. If we abandon our demand for self-sufficiency, if we become small within, we will discover the amazements of adorating Jesus.

The Pope also warned that “those who have a fixation on getting ahead are not aware of the presence of God.”

The Cavalcade of Magi (Three Kings Procession) is an annual procession celebrated on January 6, celebrated in the Roman-Catholic Church as the Feast of the Epiphany. The procession usually consists of people dressed as angels followed by three old testament kings (Magi) named Gaspar, Melchior and Baltasar, angels.

The Epiphany, sometimes called Three Kings’ Day, is celebrated on the day when, according to the Gospel of Matthew, Magi, three Wisemen, visited the new-born Jesus in Bethlehem. According to tradition, the Magi are recognised as representatives of Europe, Asia and Africa.