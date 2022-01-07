Polish women take gold at European speed skating championships

Vincent Jannink/PAP/EPA

Poland’s women’s speed skating team won a gold medal at the ISU European Speed Skating Championships 2022 in Heerenveen, the Netherlands, on Friday.

The Polish team of Andżelika Wójcik, Kaja Ziomek and Karolina Bosiek recorded a winning time of 1:27.265 in the team race, beating second-placed Belarus and Norway in third place.

In the men’s team race, the Dutch team triumphed followed by Norway and Italy with Poland fourth.

The ISU (International Skating Union) Speed Skating Championships started on Friday and will run until Sunday, January 9.