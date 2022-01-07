Polish PM to dismiss country’s ambassador in Prague

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish Prime Minister, will dismiss the country’s ambassador to the Czech Republic for criticising the government’s handling of a Polish-Czech dispute over a lignite mine. Mirosław Jasiński has been Poland’s ambassador in Prague for just three weeks.

“Prime Minister Morawiecki has decided to launch the dismissal procedure against the Polish ambassador to the Czech Republic,” Piotr Müeller, the government’s spokesperson, wrote on social media on Thursday evening, adding that “it is the duty of all Polish diplomats to look after Polish interests.”

Mirosław Jasiński said in an interview with the German broadcaster Deutsche Welle that the conflict over the Turów lignite mine, which lies in Poland but is close to the Czech border and, according to the Czech side, has a negative cross-border environmental impact, was handled badly by the Polish side.

Speaking about the origins of the dispute, Mr Jasiński said that the Polish side had demonstrated “a lack of empathy, understanding and willingness to hold a dialogue.”

Jacek Sasin, Poland’s deputy Prime Minister and State Assets Minister, criticised the diplomat’s actions.

“Thoughtless repetition of foreign narratives damages Poland’s interests,” the minister pointed out.

Anna Zalewska, an MEP representing Poland’s ruling party, Law and Justice (PiS), called Mr Jasiński’s interview a “diplomatic treason.”

In February 2021, the Czech Republic lodged a formal complaint over Poland’s plans to expand the operations of the Turów mine with the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU). Prague asked the court to impose a temporary ban on the mine’s operations because, as the Czech’s claimed, it depletes Czech ground waters, generates noise and emits dust.

Three months later, the CJEU ordered the mine to halt excavation, but the Polish government failed to comply, which prompted the EU court in September to impose a EUR 500,000 daily penalty on Poland.

The Polish government has so far refused to pay the fine.

The Polish-Czech negotiations on the Turow mine started in June 2021 and lasted until the end of September. The talks were briefly reinstated in November, but have not been continued.