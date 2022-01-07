British13-year-old boy charged with killing Pole

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with stabbing a Pole to death in London, British police announced on Friday.

The incident occurred in the night of Monday to Tuesday on a road in West Drayton, a west-London suburb. The 46-year-old victim, Dariusz Wołosz, a resident of the area, died from his wounds shortly after the attack.

“We believe Dariusz was attacked by a group of males on Tavistock Road following a verbal dispute. The group then fled in different directions,” said Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley from London’s Metropolitan Police

“The area was busy at the time with passing traffic and people driving past could well have captured dash-cam footage of the incident, and the moments leading up to it,” Jolley said.

Wołosz is the first murder victim in London this year, police said.