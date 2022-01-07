Belarus considers suing Poland based on false allegations: report

“Belarus is preparing to sue Poland at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in Hague,” Stanisław Żaryn, a spokesperson for the Minister-Special Services Coordinator, reported, citing Belarusian media sources.

The official explained that the charges were based on the testimony of a Polish military deserter to Belarus, who had been posted on the Polish-Belarusian border during the migrant crisis.

The man later appeared in the Belarusian media and accused Polish services of alleged “crimes” in their treatment of migrants trying to get into Poland.

“There is no such absurdity which cannot be gladly adopted by Belarusian propaganda to hit Poland,” the official wrote on social media on Friday.

“[Alyaksandr] Lukashenka’s regime, based on the unbelievable stories of the deserter, will try to continue anti-Polish activities,” he added.

He also pointed out that Russia has declared its support for the charges of Belarus against Poland.

The Polish soldier Emil Cz. deserted his unit and crossed the Polish-Belarusian border in December. For this offence, he is threatened with 1 to 10 years imprisonment.