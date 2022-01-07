Orthodox and lay brothers of other Eastern rites begin Christmas celebrations

Orthodox and faithful of other Eastern rites, including Greek Catholics and Old Believers, began Christmas on Friday according to the Julian calendar. Their celebrations fall thirteen days after Catholic holidays.

Violence against women insults God, pope says in New Year’s speech

see more

According to the information provided by the council of bishops of the Polish Autocephalous Orthodox Church (PAKP), over 90 percent of the Orthodox parishes in the country use the Julian calendar in their religious life. This is especially true in the eastern part of Poland, including the Podlaskie province, where the country has the largest Orthodox communities.

Families celebrating Christmas on Thursday evening sat down to Christmas Eve dinner. The meal began with prayer and the sharing of prosperity – the liturgical bread used in the Eastern Church for consecration and communion. Later, many Orthodox Christians went to church for a night of religious ceremonies lasting several hours.

Depending on the local tradition, they usually started at midnight or two hours later.

On this occasion, also known as the “winter Passover”, the PAKP Bishops’ Council referred to the social situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hierarchs wrote, inter alia, about the decline in spirituality in societies, loss of faith, hope and meaning in life, caused by various diseases, including COVID-19. “The Church as a whole and each of us individually experiences, in this regard, many unpleasant experiences,” they emphasised.

According to the Julian calendar, Christmas is also celebrated by Greek Catholics.

There is no precise data on the number of Orthodox Christians in Poland. In the previous census (data from the census carried out in 2021 are not yet available), 156,000 people declared their membership to this Church. According to the hierarchs, the number of faithful amounts to 450,000-500,000.

Christmas at this time is also celebrated by the Russian, Georgian, Jerusalemite and Serbian Orthodox churches, the Athos monasteries in Greece, as well as the Eastern Catholic Church.

Different Christmas dates come from the calendar changes introduced by Pope Gregory XIII. He corrected the increasing desynchronisation between the Julian calendar and the astronomical year. However, the orthodox churches did not accept the change keeping the Julian calendar (old style) which is now thirteen days behind the Gregorian calendar (new style).