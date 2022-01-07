December unemployment stays at 5.4 percent says ministry

Poland’s unemployment should remain unchanged at 5.4 percent in December 2021, the same level as in November, according to Family and Social Policy Ministry estimates.
Economists polled by PAP expected the unemployment rate to stay at 5.4 percent.
The number of registered unemployed came to 895,700 at the end of 2021, which is 150,800 less than a year earlier, the ministry also said.
