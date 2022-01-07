Poland’s CPI hits 8.6 pct y/y in December – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Prices of consumer goods and services (Consumer Price Index, CPI) increased by 8.6 percent year on year and by 0.9 percent month on month in December 2021, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported in a flash estimate on Friday.

Economists polled by PAP Business estimated that October’s CPI would reach 8.3 percent year on year and 0.6 percent month on month.

In November, prices of consumer goods and services increased by 7.8 percent year on year and 1.0 percent month on month.

December’s CPI figure is the highest inflation reading in Poland in more than two decades.