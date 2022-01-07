Former Ukrainian President suspected of treason

The former President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, is suspected of high treason. Recently the court decided to seize all his assets. Mr Poroshenko is abroad and has not appeared at the court hearing.

The court agreed to the prosecutor’s motion to seize the property of the fifth president of Ukraine, suspected by the country’s law enforcement agencies of treason and supporting terrorism, writes the Interfax-Ukraine agency, citing the court decision announced on Thursday.

Ihor Holovan, the attorney of the former president, told journalists that the court’s decision would be appealed. He also announced that the lawyers of the former head of state would appeal to the European Court of Human Rights.

He assessed that the court made its decision on the basis of forged documents and that it was intended to “interfere with the political activities” of the former head of state, Interfax-Ukraine reported.

In the second half of December, the Ukrainian State Bureau of Investigation reported that Petro Poroshenko had been informed of the possibility that he had committed a crime under the article on high treason and supporting terrorism.

According to investigators, the people in the case files were supposed to use state money to buy coal from the self-proclaimed republics in Donbas, which made the Ukrainian energy sector dependent on Russia and the separatists.

The 2014-2019 President of Ukraine, is staying abroad and has failed to appear for the scheduled hearing concerning the suspicions made against him. On Thursday, the politician announced that he would return to the country on January 17.