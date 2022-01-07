Poland reports 11,902 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 117 deaths

Jacek Szydłowski/PAP

Poland recorded 11,902 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 117 deaths over the past 24 hours to Friday morning, against 16,576 cases reported on Thursday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 18,439 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 18,748 recorded the day prior, including 1,858 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,822 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 165,506 people are under quarantine. So far, 3,697,523 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 47,775,010 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 21,153,724 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 7,251,966 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.