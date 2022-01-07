COVID-19: WHO reports 9.5 mln infections last week

A record 9.5 million COVID-19 infections were recorded over the last week. This is 71 percent more than in the previous 7-day period, which the UN-designated organisation described as a “tsunami”. At the same time, the number of deaths during the week has decreased, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday.

COVID-19: over 1 mln new coronavirus infections in US

“More than a million new coronavirus infections were registered in the United States for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic,” the…

see more

“The highest number of COVID-19 cases reported to date during the pandemic was reported last week,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasised. He added that the Organisation was sure it was an underestimate, due to a backlog of testing around the holidays and the end of the year.

In its weekly pandemic report, WHO stated that 9,520,488 people became infected within a week, while 41,178 people died. Last week 44,680 people died.

WHO has long cited delays in reporting the number of infections and deaths, with changes in the number of deaths often delayed by about two weeks compared to reported infections. However, they also noted that for several reasons – including rising vaccination rates in some locations and signs that the Omicron variant affected the nose and throat more than the lungs, and was not as lethal as the Delta variant.

However, the head of the WHO warned that “this does not mean that it should be classified as mild. Like its predecessors, Omicron sends people to hospitals and also kills them.”

“In fact, the ‘tsunami’ of cases is so huge and swift that it overwhelms healthcare systems around the world,” Director-General Ghebreyesus stressed at a briefing. He added that the increase in COVID-19 infections has varied – doubling in the Americas, while in Africa, it only grew by 7 percent.

Dr Michael Ryan, WHO’s director of emergencies, emphasised that speculation about Omicron being the last variant of the pandemic was “wishful thinking” and warned that “there is a lot of energy in this virus.”