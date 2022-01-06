Russian ‘Peacekeeping’ forces arrive in Kazakhstan

“A Military transport aviation Aircraft delivered the first units of the Russian contingent of the CSTO peacekeeping forces to the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” the Russian Defence Ministry announced on Thursday.

Russia sent its troops after Kazakh head of state, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, asked for help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s (CSTO) member states. Apart from Kazakhstan, the CSTO includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

Earlier, the Kazakh President introduced a state of emergency throughout the country. The state of emergency is to apply for two weeks, until January 19.

The protests in Kazakhstan began on January 2 after the government lifted price controls on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at the start of the year. Prior to the decision, many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG because of its low cost.

On Wednesday, January 4, protests became more violent after the Kazakh President accepted the government’s resignation.

According to Reuters Police had already killed dozens of rioters overnight in the city of Almaty, the former Soviet republic’s largest city. State television announced that at least 13 members of the security forces have died, including two found decapitated. The Kazakh Interior Ministry said 2,000 people have been arrested.”