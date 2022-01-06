Poland reports 16,576 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, 646 deaths

Jacek Szydłowski/PAP

Poland recorded 16,576 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 646 deaths over the past 24 hours to Thursday morning, against 17,196 cases reported on Wednesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 18,748 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 19,264 recorded the day prior, including 1,836 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,820 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 186,569 people are under quarantine. So far, 3,683,571 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 47,740,564 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 21,148,641 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 7,226,764 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.