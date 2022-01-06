COVID-19: 16,576 new infections in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 16,576 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country 4,179,292 including 396,410 still active. The number of active cases was 389,322 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 646 new fatalities – 187 from COVID-19 alone and 459 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in the country rose to 99,311.

According to the ministry, a total of 186,569 people are quarantined and 3,683,571 have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 396,410 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.







As of Thursday, a total of 47,740,564 vaccine doses have been administered and 21,148,641 people have been fully vaccinated.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,836 out of 2,820 available.

As of Thursday morning, as many as 298,409,911 coronavirus cases, 5,484,286 deaths and 256,929,159 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 58,805,186. India has the second most with 35,109,286 cases and Brazil third with 22,351,104.