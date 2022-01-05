Belarus expels Polish diplomat

“The Polish consul in the Belarusian city of Brest has been expelled,” the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on Wednesday. The expulsion of the diplomat from the border city could further exacerbate tensions between Poland and Belarus.

“We confirm the fact that our consul in Brest has been expelled,” Łukasz Jasina, the ministry’s spokesperson, told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) on Wednesday.

He added that a statement on the matter would be prepared after the Foreign Ministry clarifies the situation.

“We are verifying the information and when we are fully clear, we will communicate more,” he declared.

“We do not see the possibility of this consulate employee continuing his work in Belarus,” Anatoly Glaz, spokesperson for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, said.

“We hope that our Polish colleagues will draw the appropriate conclusions,” he added.

The Belarusian side accuses the expelled diplomat of allegedly helping a Pole with a ban on leaving Belarus in escaping the country.