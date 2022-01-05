Polish FM calls for de-escalation in Kazakhstan on OSCE behalf

Zbignew Rau, the Polish Foreign Minister and the current chairperson of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), has called for de-escalation of the situation in Kazakhstan and dialogue.

“I closely follow recent developments in Kazakhstan,” he wrote on social media on Wednesday, calling for “de-escalation of the situation and starting a dialogue with full respect of OSCE commitments.”

The minister appealed in connection with the ongoing violent protests in Kazakhstan caused by the fuel price increase from the start of the new year.

According to the AFP agency, protesters stormed on Wednesday the mayor’s office in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s biggest city, with gunshots audible nearby. The building as well as a prosecutor’s office were set on fire.

On the same day, the country’s president approved the resignation of the government, one of the demands made by the protesters.